Pantami, Danbatta To Lead Discourse As Nigeria Targets 120,000km Fibre Deployment





The minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Pantami, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Professor Umar Danbatta, and state governors will converge at the Policy Implementation Assisted Forum (PIAFo) to dissect issues around formulation and effective implementation of National Dig Once Policy to boost fibre deployment across the country.

Fibre is a critical element of backbone infrastructure for broadband and connectivity in pursuit of Nigeria’s digital economy. Interestingly, the policy has become inevitable to meet the targets set by the Federal Government in its National Broadband Plan (NBP) 2020-2025, wherein the country targets 40 per cent and 60 per cent fibre to towers by 2023 and 2025 respectively from a paltry 10 per cent in 2020.

The Plan further seeks to attain 90,000km and 120,000km of non-overlapping fibre infrastructure by 2023 and 2025 respectively from just 40,000km in 2020. Meanwhile, the Nigerian…





Source: Leadership Newspaper