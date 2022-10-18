We Have Met Yearnings Of Nigerians In 7 Years – President Muhammadu Buhari





President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday declared open the last ministerial performance review retreat of his administration, saying high-impact projects have been implemented across the country to meet the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.

Speaking at the retreat organised to evaluate the level of progress made in the implementation of the Nine Priority Agenda of his administration, the president highlighted remarkable progress made in the areas of agriculture, economy, infrastructure, security, health, anti-corruption, among others.

The president told participants and guests at the retreat, including the keynote speaker and immediate past President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, that over 3,800km of roads have been constructed across the country, while 38 new aircraft were acquired for the Nigerian Air Force to boost the fight against insurgency.

He also added that 38.7 million Nigerians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, representing 35 per cent of the total eligible…





Source: Leadership Newspaper