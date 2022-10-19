APC Youth Leader Condole Victims Of Banditry Attack In Katsina





The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Youth Leader, Hon. Dayo Israel, has condoled with families of victims of bandit attack in Batagarawa LGA of Katsina State with a donation of food items and other relief materials to them.

Hon. Israel, who visited the grieving families along with the party’s governorship candidate for 2023 general elections in the State, Dr Umar Rikko Radda, youths of the community and other stakeholders, said he was sad over the incident just as he assured the victims of the commitment of the state and federal governments to secure the release of all those abducted by the bandits and put a stop to insecurity in the country.

The APC youth leader in a statement signed by his media aide, Esther Oyeyinka, said: “the attack was disheartening and we grieve with you. Please know that you are not alone. The state and federal governments know your plight and I have obtained assurances that efforts are presently ongoing to secure the release of your relatives…





Source: Leadership Newspaper