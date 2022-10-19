Chidinma Denies Killing Ataga In Another Video Played In Court





Another video recording of the extra-judicial statement made by Chidinma Ojukwu, who is standing trial for the murder of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, was on Tuesday played before the Lagos High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square.

However, unlike the first confessional video played by the prosecution before the court last week, Chidinma Ojukwu denied killing Autauga or knowing the persons responsible for the murder.

The defendant could be heard in the video telling the Investigating Police Office, Olusegun Bamidele, Deputy Superintendent of Police that she left the scene of the crime without reporting the incident to the police because she was scared.

Ojukwu was arraigned before the court alongside one Adedapo Quadri on a eight-counts bordering on the offences of murder, forgery and stealing.

The state also arraigned Chidinma’s sister, Chioma Egbuchu from whom the late Ataga’s iPhone 7, was said to have been recovered on one count of receiving…





Source: Leadership Newspaper