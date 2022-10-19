Global Peace Foundation Empowers 100 Youths, Women





Global Peace Foundation Nigeria has empowered 100 most vulnerable women and youths in Etche local government area of Rivers State with financial literacy and business management skills prior to the disbursement of N1million as seed capital to the beneficiaries with a view to addressing abject poverty and unemployment.

Global Peace Foundation, which is a non-governmental organization that works to mitigate identity-based conflict thereby promoting peaceful coexistence and fostering unity among diverse ethno-religious groups, said the gesture was aimed at liberating most vulnerable households, families and communities from the shackles of poverty through economic empowerment for women and youths.

Delivering the cheques to the beneficiaries, the Country Director of Global Peace Foundation Nigeria, Rev John Joseph Hayab, who was represented by a member of the Board of Directors, Amb Ayibaemi Ken Fashola, said they believed that poverty and unemployment are at the root of violence and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper