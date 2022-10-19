Governors Set For Broadband Awareness Forum Thursday





All the 36 Nigerian State governors are set to discuss how to empower the citizens with latest telecoms technologies as they partake in the maiden edition of Broadband Technical Awareness Forum for Governors (BTAF) on Thursday in Abuja.

This event was put together by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and according to the Commission’s spokesman, Reuben Mouka, the programme will be held at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton Hotel with the theme: “State Broadband Coordinating Councils: Potentials and Possibilities”.

The event will appraise the Nigerian National Broadband Plan (NNBP) 2020-2025, which targets 70 per cent broadband penetration and to cover 90 per cent of the population.

Source: Leadership Newspaper