Imo PDP Suspends Former Deputy Gov





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Oguta ward A has announced the suspension of the immediate past Deputy Governor of Imo State, Engr Gerald Irona following a petition against him to the State Police Command by the Federation of Female Lawyers (FIDA) Imo on allegations of threats to life, harassment and intimidation to her member/client Barr Vivian Ottih.

The suspension was announced in a letter signed by the PDP Disciplinary Committee Chairman and Secretary for Oguta, Festival Adigwe and Joe Amakwe addressed to Irona and copied the State Chairman of PDP, Engr Charles Ugwu and Oguta PDP ward Chairman, Hon Emma Okorie.

Ottih, a top female journalist was arrested at the premises of Heritage FM last week where she had gone to discuss political issues in the state.

The suspension was in reaction to a petition from FIDA to the Imo State Commissioner of Police dated October 14th 2022.

The said suspension notice advised Irona to stay away from all party activities saying “During the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper