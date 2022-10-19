President Buhari’s Rejection Of Customs Act Review Stirs Fresh Controversy





For the past one week, clearing agents operating at the nation’s seaports have been jubilating over the rejection of the amendment of the Customs Excise and Management Act (CEMA), by President Muhammadu Buhari. The act, according to clearing agents, would have thrown the sector into chaos and eroded some powers confered on the President by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

President Buhari had returned the bill to the National Assembly after refusing to sign the amendment into law, raising observations on about 24 clauses and the schedules in the bill as passed by both Chamber of the National Assembly.

The President identified some of the problematic clauses to include; 4(b), 7(2), 7(3), 10(1)(a), 10(1)(b), 12, 14(1)(g), 16(3), 17(4), 18(1), 18(3), 18(6)(c), 111(3), 165(5)(a), 170(1)(a), 171, 175(1)(2), 180, 181, 184, 189, 194, 279, 181 and the Schedule.

However, applauding the rejection of the bill, the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA),…





Source: Leadership Newspaper