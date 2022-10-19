Umahi Suspends Perm Sec, Aide Over Alleged Theft





The Ebonyi State governor, Engr. David Umahi, onWednesday, suspended the Permanent Secretary in State’s Ministry of Power and Energy, Engr. Godwin Nwankwo, and the Special Assistant to the Governor on Public Utility, Hon. Emmanuel Nwangbo, over alleged theft.

Briefing journalists in Abakaliki on the outcome of the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting, the Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Barr. Uchenna Orji, said that the SEC received a report on the persistent theft of diesel meant for powering streetlights handled by the Ministry of Power and Energy.

Barr. Orji said that SEC expressed concern over the disturbing volume of diesel that have been lost in the hands of the persons saddled with the responsibility of Streetlight, adding that SEC, therefore, resolved that all concerned in the business of the Streetlight supervision in the State be investigated by the Department of State Security Service (DSS).

He said that the investigation was aimed at unmasking the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper