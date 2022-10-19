Wike Shuns Lagos PDP Candidate, Endorses Sanwo-Olu For Re-election





Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has declared support for the re-election bid of Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the 2023 general elections.

Wike who made the declaration at the ongoing 22nd National Women’s Conference (NWC), annual conference with the theme: “Spring Forth, Stand Out,” which began in Lagos State also donated N300 million to the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), the organisers of the conference for its future project.

Wike, a former presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who had been having a running battle with his party over emergence of its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said Sanwo-Olu of the APC is the best man for job of governor in the state, due to his performance.

In his address at the conference, Wike who was the special guest said involvement of women in politics and decision making in Lagos State was what was making it to continue to set the pace in the country.

On Sanwo-Olu’s…





Source: Leadership Newspaper