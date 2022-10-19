Yerima, Buni, Barde, Ndume, Others Win ‘Dreams African Leadership Excellence’ Awards





A former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Ahmad Sani Yerima, is billed to bag a Life Achievement Award from Dreams African Leadership Excellence on the occasion of Dreams International Magazine’s 10th anniversary and lecture scheduled to hold in Abuja on November 4, 2022.

Also, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State will be honoured with the Best Governor od the Year Award because of his sterling leadership in his state and as caretaker chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The organisation said despite the insecurity rocking the country, Yobe is peaceful and calm because of Buni’s focus on securing lives and properties of citizens.

Senator representing Borno South, Mohammed Ali Ndume will receive the Lawmaker of the Year Award because of his fearlessness and boldness in addressing critical issues of national importance no matter whose ox is gored. While Hon. Yakubu Umar Barde, member representing Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency of Kaduna State in the House of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper