Yobe North: Machina Wins Again As Court Dismisses Another Opponent’s Suit





A former senatorial aspirant for Yobe North ticket in Yobe State, Abubakar Abubakar Jinjiri, has withdrawn the suit he filed against the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for the senatorial district, Bashir Sheriff Machina, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the APC over the senatorial ticket.

Jinjiri, through his counsel, Barrister Usman Lukman Nuhu, told Justice Fadima Aminu of the Federal High Court sitting in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, that a notice of discontinuance had been filed and served on the defendants in the matter.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the development occurred shortly after the matter was called for hearing on Wednesday.

Barrister Nuhu said he had Jinjiri’s instruction to withdraw the suit and prayed the court to discontinue the case and make an order striking it out.

Machina’s counsel, Barrister Mohammed Ngumurumi who held the brief of Ibrahim Bawa, SAN, however, prayed the court to dismiss the case instead of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper