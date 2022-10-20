10 Die, Vehicles Burnt As Tanker Explodes In Ogun





10 persons have died and vehicles burnt, on Thursday, after a truck was gutted by fire on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The incident which happened at Araromi Town, before the inter-change, however, led to a traffic gridlock that trapped motorists, commuters and other road users.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the incident which happened around 5am forced motorists to ply alternative routes as some drivers seized the opportunity to drive against the traffic (One-Way) which aggravated the situation along the axis.

Confirming the incident, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State, Ahmed Umar, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta.

Umar said that the accident occurred around Conoil in Araromi before Sagamu Interchange on the expressway.

According to him, five vehicles were burnt in the raging inferno, adding that the victims of the multiple accidents were burnt beyond recognition.

According to him, the vehicles involved in the accident are: a Mack…





Source: Leadership Newspaper