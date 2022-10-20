Buhari To Honour 44 Nigerians Friday





President Muhammadu Buhari will on Friday, October 21, 2022 present Nigeria Excellence Awards to 44 Nigerians.

This was contained in a statement by the Permanent Secretary (General Services Office), Nnamdi Mbaeri, Ph.D, on behalf of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

The statement reads, “The Best Strategic Media in collaboration with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation is organising the maiden edition of the Nigeria Excellence Awards in Public Service .

“The Award recognises and rewards innovation, leadership and other exceptional achievements of individuals that have contributed immensely to the growth and development of the Public Service and the country at large.

“The Award will be presented by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.”





Source: Leadership Newspaper