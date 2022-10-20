EndSARS Memorial: Atiku Seeks State Police, Justice For Victims Of Brutality





The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has called for a reform of the Nigeria Police Force giving birth to a State Police structure.

Atiku, who made the call on the occasion of the second year memorial of EndSARS Protest on October 20, also said the reforms should include justice for victims of police brutality in the country.

The PDP presidential candidate, who took to his verified Twitter handle on Thursday, wrote: “Two years ago, on this day, I shared a statement of sincere disappointment, anger, condemnation and pain. Two years after, that position has not changed. The sad memory of what happened is what we cannot wish away.

“There’s still a compelling need for Police reforms incorporating State Police and justice for those who have suffered police brutality. I maintain the position expressed in this video broadcast on 20/10/20.

“Our children MUST be heard and provided with spaces to express themselves within the ambit of the law and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper