Federal Govt Directs Service Providers To Reverse Upward Tariff Adjustment





The Federal Government has directed network service providers to reverse the unilateral 10 per cent upward tariff adjustment for some voice and data services by them on their networks to forestall the hardship it might impose on Nigerians.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Director of Public Affairs of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Reuben Mouka, stressing that the reversal has become necessary as the commission will carry out further consultations with all industry stakeholders on the best approaches that will protect and uphold the interest of both the consumers and the service providers.

Part of the statement reads: “The attention of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has been drawn to media reports of unilateral implementation of the recently approved 10 per cent upward tariff adjustments for some voice and data services by the service providers, on their networks.

“The consideration for 10 per cent approval for tariff…





Source: Leadership Newspaper