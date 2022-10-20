INEC Laments Marginalisation Of Persons With Disabilities





Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has lamented that Persons With Disabilities constitute the category of marginalised groups along with women and youths.

It however said Nigeria is the first in Africa to include Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in elections.

The commission noted that all barriers to their inclusion must be dismantled.

INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu made the disclosure yesterday at a campaign to promote the mainstreaming of Persons With Disabilities in the electoral process, organised by the Albino Foundation in Abuja yesterday.

In partnership with the disability community, Yakubu said INEC would continue to promote inclusivity, not in a symbolic but practical way.

He said the emphasis of the commission was not just on their participation as candidates during elections in particular but involvement in the electoral process in general.

Already, the INEC helmsman said the commission had taken several practical steps to promote inclusivity.

Yakubu…





Source: Leadership Newspaper