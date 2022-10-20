Presidential Candidates’ Plans For North





Northern Nigeria, even with the obvious deficit in its capacity for the resolution of crises, is desperately trying to prove that it is a functional entity. The recent engagement of some of the presidential candidates for the 2023 election by the Arewa Joint Committee which comprises Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, Arewa Research and Development Project, Arewa Consultative Forum, Northern Elders Forum and Northern Women Association (Jam’iyyar Matan Arewa) is a loud statement about the resolve of the North to extract a commitment to its genuine development from the contestants.

The appearance of Kola Abiola of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), Atiku Abubakar (Wazirin Adamawa) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Social Democratic Party’s Prince Adewole Adebayo on Saturday 15th October as well as Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), a day after, before the Committee for the presentation of their…





Source: Leadership Newspaper