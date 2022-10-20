Traffic Gridlock Traps Motorists, Pedestrians For Hours In Abuja





There is a major traffic gridlock at the popular Mararaba – Nyanyan axis of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with vehicles, motorcycles, and pedestrians trapped for hours.

It was discovered that the gridlock, which started at about 5am on Thursday, was caused by a trailer carrying metal scraps, which fell directly on the major road leading to the city center, close to Abacha Barracks earlier on Wednesday, which made motorists to resort to driving on one-way.

Passengers were seen alighting from buses to start trekking on foot to the AYA Roundabout, while those who could afford the exorbitant fare charged by motorcycle riders were seen boarding them.

As a result of the gridlock, motorcycle riders were charging N1000 from Nyanyan to AYA, while from Kugbo, they were charging between N700 to N500 to AYA.

The motorcycle riders were seen using drainages as pathways to connect to AYA roundabout because of the blocked expressway.

Pedestrians and motorists blamed the authorities…





Source: Leadership Newspaper