US Commits $1m To Assist Flood Victims In Nigeria





The United States of America through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing $1million in immediate humanitarian assistance to support the people affected by unprecedented flooding in Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Thursday by the Public Affairs Section of the US Embassy in Abuja, which expressed concerns that the unusually heavy rainfall that resulted in flooding has affected nearly 2.8 million people across the country.

The statement noted that the $1million in new USAID support will allow local partners on the ground to provide emergency shelter assistance, relief commodities, and hygiene kits to promote safe and healthy practices amid the ongoing cholera outbreak, and multipurpose cash assistance for people impacted by the devastating floods.

Reacting to the disaster, US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, said: “we are filled with grief for the flood victims who have lost so much – livelihoods, homes, and even loved…





Source: Leadership Newspaper