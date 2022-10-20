With 84 Bills Signed Into Law, Lawan Justifies Synergy With Executive





The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has advanced copious reasons to justify the current dispensation of collaboration between the National Assembly and the Executive arm of government.

Lawan said the prevailing harmonious relationship between the arms of government made the ninth National Assembly the most productive since the inception of the Fourth Republic in 1999.

He disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari had so far signed into law 84 bills passed by the ninth Assembly, the largest by any Nigerian President.

The Senate President made the disclosure in a paper which he delivered at the just-concluded 3rd Year Ministerial Performance Review Retreat held at the State House, Abuja.

His paper was titled: “Collaboration to deliver: Fostering Executive/Legislative relationship and opportunities for legacy legislation.”

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Ola Awoniyi, Lawan stated that his presentation was “best understood within the context of our presidential system of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper