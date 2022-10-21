2023: Police, INEC, Presidential Candidates Set For Security Retreat





Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Nigeria Police Force, the Independent National Electoral Commission, presidential candidates and other stakeholders are set for strategic retreat to address all security issues.

The retreat, which is billed for the end of October, 2023, will feature a theme, ‘The Imperative of a Nigeria Police Strategic Plan for Peaceful Elections’ .

Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said “It is greatly believed that the conference and retreat will strengthen the resolve of the strategic police managers and members of other security agencies who shall be involved in the 2023 electioneering process to put their best foot forward to accomplish free, fair, credible and secure 2023 general elections that we may all leave a legacy on which basis posterity would adjudge us kindly.

“As a democratic nation, the security of lives and property is a fundamental duty of government and the Nigeria Police Force, as the lead agency in internal security, is…





Source: Leadership Newspaper