34 Katsina LGAs Digitally Demarcated For 2023





Federal commissioner of the National Population Commission (NPC) in Katsina State, Engr Bala Almu Banye, has said that the entire 34 local government areas of the state have been demarcated ahead of the census in April 2023.

Addressing journalists at a press conference ahead of the Trial Post Enumeration Survey ( PES) scheduled for 22nd of October to 2nd of November, 2022, Banye said the first enumeration exercise was done in 2016 at Funtua, and at the long run saw the fully digital demarcation of the 34 LGAs.

He said the commission has also done two pretests of the demarcated areas and conducted a digital trial census in Daura LGA alongside five selected councils across the senatorial zones of the country, which gave rise to the conduct of the post survey to determine how many people were missed, counted twice or counted in the wrong place.

He stressed that the conduct of the trial PES would also form an integral part of the preparatory activities for the conduct of a successful…





Source: Leadership Newspaper