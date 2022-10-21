50 Erring FCT Public Officers For Trial At CCT





The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has concluded arrangements to arraign about 50 public officers allegedly found to be in breach of office codes.

The category of officers who are within the Federal Capital Territory and outside would face arraignment in early November, according to a statement made available by the special adviser on media to the chairman of the tribunal, Atekojo Samson Usman.

The development is against the backdrop of some public officers who were summoned by the tribunal, but failed to honour the summon at Wednesday’s sitting thereby leaving the panel headed by Justice Danladi Umar fuming and warning that any public servant in or out of office that failed to honour tribunal summon would be met with bench warrant.

On Wednesday, the tribunal held a session for six defendants drawn from ministries, agencies and departments of government summoned after the tribunal resumed from the annual vacation.

Source: Leadership Newspaper