Abuja Global Shapers Pay Tribute To Founding Curator, Late Ken Saro-wiwa Jr





Members of the Abuja Hub of the Global Shapers Community have paid tribute to the founding curator, Ken Saro-Wiwa Jr.

The Shapers described the late activist as kind, witty, intelligent, humble and loving as they reminisce on the impact and memories he left behind.

The tributes, collated by past curators of the Hub, was done to mark the sixth anniversary of Mr Saro-Wiwa’s death.

Besides serving as advisers to three presidents, Mr Wiwa was a seasoned journalist and author. He wrote for international papers like the Guardian UK, the Washington Post, the New York Times and National Geographic, in the United States. He was also an editor-at-large for Arise Magazine while he authored columns for magazines and newspapers.

In 2000, he wrote a memoir in honour of his father, Ken Saro-Wiwa, an environmental activist and co-founder of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), a popular playwright and the symbol of the movement for justice for the Ogoni people – who was…





Source: Leadership Newspaper