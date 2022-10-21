Customs Generates N2.14trn In 10 Months





The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has so far generated a total sum of N2.14 trillion in 2022, At the current rate, the agency may not meet up its revenue target of N3.019 trillion with barely two months left in this year.

Comptroller general of the Nigeria Customs Service, Hamid Ali, who disclosed the agency’s revenue performance yesterday, at ministerial briefing organised by the Presidential communication team at the presidential villa, however, maintained that its target for the current year remains to raise about N3.019 trillion.

“We have moved our revenue from N876 billion to N2.14 trillion as at today. We are pushing to achieve N3,019 trillion target by the end of the year, in 2022. But in the worst case scenario, we will hit nothing less than N2.5 trillion at the end of the year.

Ali disclosed that the revenue profile of the Agency was boosted by the imposition of carbonated drinks tax by over 10 per cent,” he said.

He also revealed that the agency has sacked about…





Source: Leadership Newspaper