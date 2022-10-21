Dr. Alex Ekwueme – Legacy Of An Egalitarian Par Excellence





The 21st day of October 2022 would have been the former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme’s 92nd birthday and I find it extremely difficult, to allow this auspicious moment to pass without once more eulogizing the man I often refer to as a true incarnation of the greatest philosophers of this existence, an embodiment of the finest qualities of a purposeful public life, a Nigerian patriot of unquestionable and proven credentials and a somewhat extravagant philanthropist whose legacies are often understated and underrated. Not even his Party, the Peoples Democratic Party, has found time to honour their guiding light.

From a heritage of diverse intellectual industry, deployed to his commitment to Constitutionalism and Democracy, and to his devotion to the principles of equity, justice and fair play in a country desperately in search of meaningful nationhood, Alex Ekwueme still stands out as holding what I refer to as the Patent to some of the prescriptions for lasting peace, justice…





Source: Leadership Newspaper