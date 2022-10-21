EndSARS: 2 Years After





It was exactly two years, yesterday, since the unfortunate incident at Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos, a culmination of the #EndSARS protest, took place. At that incident, security forces employed high-handedness to disperse unarmed youths, singing the national anthem and waving the national flag, who had gathered for days to demand an end to police brutality and better governance.

Before the protest was quelled, youths across Nigeria, coming under the hashtag #EndSARS, had engaged in protest marches across the country, calling for the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) set up by the police to tackle high-level violent crimes like armed robbery, rustling, arms trafficking and kidnapping, but which turned around to torment and extort money from innocent citizens.

Operatives of that discredited unit were alleged to profile young Nigerians, mostly males, based on fashion choices, tattoos and hairstyles. They were also known to mount illegal road blocks, conduct unwarranted…





Source: Leadership Newspaper