Ogun 2023: Amosun’s Preference For Otegbeye Over Abiodun Patriotic, Commendable – ADC chieftain





A chieftain of the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC) and popular social commentator, Chief Olawale Adebajo, has commended a former governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, for declaring support for the governorship candidate of ADC, Barrister Biyi Otegbeye.

Amosun, who represents Ogun Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) recently expressed his support for Otegbeye while speaking on BBC Yoruba programme.

The support for opposition governorship candidate has, however, generated controversy and caused some panic within the APC circle even as the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has reacted saying he would not be deterred by the move.

Speaking with journalists Friday on the development, Chief Adebajo described Amosun’s move as patriotic, adding that “Otegbeye is a man of high integrity.”

According to Adebajo, Otegbeye is an accomplished lawyer and a successful Chartered Insurer with a Masters…





Source: Leadership Newspaper