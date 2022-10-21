PDP’s Threat To Suspend Wike Provocative – CUPP





The spokesperson of opposition political parties, Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, has faulted the reported move by the Iyorchia Ayu-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to sanction the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

He said the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) as presently constituted has no moral right to query or sanction Wike without the chairman stepping down.

Ugochinyere made his position known in a press briefing on Friday in reaction to an interview granted by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Olugunagba, where he stated that the PDP will look into Wike’s recent activities and appropriately decide on what to do while responding to questions on the governor’s public endorsement of Governor Babajide Sanwu-Olu of Lagos State because the PDP also has a governorship candidate in the state.

He further described the threat to discipline Wike as provocative, adding that the plan is capable of factionalising the party…





Source: Leadership Newspaper