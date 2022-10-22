2023: I Will Be At The Forefront Of Tinubu’s Campaign – Buhari





President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday in Abuja, declared that despite the unfavourable circumstances of global economic downturns, the Covid-19 pandemic, and very low international oil prices resulting in low revenue, the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government has ”managed to make Nigeria stable,” laying a solid foundation for progressive growth.

The President also said in the seven years journey as a government, the party has every reason to be proud of its achievements amid the inherited systemic corruption and local challenges of insecurity.

The President, who stated this at the unveiling of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) and the Action Plan of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, pledged to be at the forefront of electing the former Lagos State governor as his successor in 2023.

According to a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, he said electing Tinubu would consolidate the achievements of his administration as the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper