Delta 2022: Okowa Expresses Concern Over 21st National Sports Festival  





Governor of Delta State and Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has expressed worry over 21st National Sports Festival being hosted by the state.

He urged contractors handling projects on facilities to redouble their efforts and meet completion deadline.

Okowa made the call on Thursday while speaking with newsmen after inspecting ongoing projects at Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

He said that the festival would hold from Nov. 28 to Dec. 10, 2022, and urged the contractors to speed up work and deliver the projects before Nov. 18.

According to the Governor, “I have gone round and I am worried. I would urge the contractors to move much faster than they are at the moment because there is a date for the festival already. I expect the local organising committee to give me daily reports on their progress and ensure that they meet the time”

He, however, stated that the contractors had reassured him that by the 18th of November, they…





Source: Leadership Newspaper