Former IGP Wants Federal Govt To Declares October 20 Freedom Day





Former Inspector General of Police, Mike Okiro has called for the declaration of October 20 as a national Freedom day, to honour the memory of the ENDSARS protest and protesters.

In an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari to mark the 2nd year anniversary of the ENDSARS protest in Abuja, Mr. Okiro said such recognition would give Nigerian youths a sense of belonging and help in nation building.

The former police boss who was represented by the President of the Nigeria First Foundation, Comrade Vic Morrow called on Presidential candidates in the 2023 election to prioritize youth and gender issues for the progress of the country.

Mr Okiro commended the federal government for resolving the protracted strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU and advised Nigerian youths to shun violence during the forthcoming polls.

Source: Leadership Newspaper