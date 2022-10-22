LP Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, Visits Flood Victims In Bayelsa





The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has visited Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital on a solidarity visit over the ravaging flood in the State.

Obi, who flew into the State in an helicopter, said what he saw from the air was catastrophic and that no state can cope with such level of destruction.

He, therefore, called for immediate declaration of emergency on the Bayelsa flood situation by the Federal Government.

Obi said, “I came in through the air and I saw the impact of the flood. I have been to other places, and I have never seen this kind of destruction. The Federal Government needs to declare an emergency in Bayelsa State.

“No State can cope with such a disaster on its own. I also appeal to the international community and donor agencies to support the affected states. Here in Bayelsa, we need help. This destruction is unimaginable.”

Obi said he was in Yenagoa to offer his sympathy and support to the state government and the victims of the ravaging…





Source: Leadership Newspaper