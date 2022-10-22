Nigerian Army Pledges Support For Presidential Amnesty Programme





The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya, said the Nigerian Army will continue to improve on the support it has provided for the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) in all its activities.

General Yahaya made the pledge when the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Maj. Gen. Barry Tariye Ndiomu (rtd) paid him a courtesy visit in his office at the Army Headquarters, on Thursday in Abuja.

He assured the PAP new boss: “We are better poised to further support the activities of the Presidential Amnesty Programme and support you towards achieving your mandate.

“Let me first welcome you back to the Army Headquarters and appreciate you for making this your first point of visit on assumption of office as the new Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).

“For us here, you are just a phone call away and wherever we can support and intervene to make you achieve your mandate, we are ready. We have cooperated with…





Source: Leadership Newspaper