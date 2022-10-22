RSDF Doles Out Cash To Flamingos, Hails NFF





\The Ratels Sports Development Foundation (RSDF) has announced a reward of N2.1 million to Nigeria’s Flamingos moment after the country’s national team beat USA to reach semi-final of the ongoing FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in India.

President of RSDF, Barr. Paul Edeh, who announced this on Friday while speaking to the team via phone call said the reward in support of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) efforts will further boost their morale going into the last four stage.

The Foundation with special focus on women and young people’s development had motivated same Nigerian team with cash reward during their World Cup qualifier stages.

While commending the new NFF leadership led by Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, Edeh who is also the proprietor of Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) side, Naija Ratels football club of Abuja, urged the girls to do everything possible to reach the final and win the coveted trophy for the country.

“Beating USA and reaching the semi-final stage of a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper