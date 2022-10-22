Supreme Court Affirms Oborevwori As Delta PDP Guber Candidate





The Supreme Court has affirmed the nomination of Sherrif Oborevwori as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State.

In its judgment, a five-member panel of the apex court led by Amina Augie upheld the decision of the Abuja court of appeal.

During the PDP primary in May, Oborevwori polled 590 votes to beat David Edevbie, the commissioner for finance during the James Ibori administration, who polled 113 votes.

Oborevwori, speaker of Delta State House Of Assembly, is the preferred candidate of Ifeanyi Okowa, the incumbent governor, while James Ibori, a former governor, is said to be backing Edevbie.

In August, the Court of Appeal overturned the judgement of an Abuja Federal High Court which directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognize Edevbie as the duly elected candidate of the PDP for the governorship election.

Aggrieved by the outcome of the primary, Edevbie had filed a suit against Oborevwori and the party, citing…





Source: Leadership Newspaper