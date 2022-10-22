Tinubu Gets Rousing Welcome In Kano





The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Saturday in Kano, expressed optimism that his party will capture Kano State and Nigeria as a whole come 2023 elections.

Tinubu, who was accorded a rousing welcome by the people of Kano, Jigawa and Zamfara States, said it is a thing of pride that the APC was waxing stronger by the day.

Tinubu, who arrived Kano via Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport,(MAKIA), was received by the Governors of Kano, Jigawa and Zamfara States, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Alhaji Badaru Abubakar and Alhaji Mohammed Bello Matawalle, respectively.

The colourful Airport reception featured singing, drumming and dances performed by the people of the three Northwestern States.

The APC presidential candidate is in Kano for a two-day visit during which he will commission the Kano APC Campaign Coordinating Office and the Kano State APC Campaign Council Office.

He will also commission the Kannywood Office in the state…





Source: Leadership Newspaper