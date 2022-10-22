Use Sports Facilities At Grassroots For Self Devt, Federal Govt Urges Youth





The federal government has called on youth in the country to take advantage of the sporting facilities provided at the grassroots to develop their budding talents so as to enable them compete favourably with their counterparts across the globe.

The minister of youth and sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, made the call at the official Commissioning of a 500 capacity Mini Stadium in Ode-Aremo, Oyo State.

He said the facility being commissioned comprises a football pitch, two block of public toilets, borehole with overhead tank and water reticulation as well as solar street light.

Dare in a press statement signed by Muhammed Manger, director of press and public relations, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, added that President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has in the last seven years, committed much resources into the rehabilitation of moribund sporting facilities as well as building of new ones across the country.

He said this is aimed at engaging the nation’s over…





Source: Leadership Newspaper