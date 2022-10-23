3 Die In Ogun Accident As Mob Sets Truck Ablaze





At least three persons have been confirmed dead, while two others were critically wounded in an accident which happened on Sunday morning along the Abeokuta-Sango Ota Expressway in Ogun State corridor.

The accident, which occurred around 7: 30am at Ayedere axis of Obada Oko, in the Ewekoro local government area of the State, involved a Volvo truck with registration number: AKM 489 ZY which had a head-on collision with an Abeokuta metropolitan paited taxi, a Nissan Micra car marked AKM 232 YQ.

LEADERSHIP gathered that driver of the Volvo truck, driving in a direction prohibited by the law, suddenly lost control of his vehicle while on speed and collided with the taxi which resulted in the death of three of the five passengers in the Nissan Micra car.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the State’s Traffic Compliance and Enforcement agency (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, who confirmed the incident, said one of the four passengers on the metro taxi was still in a state of coma as…





Source: Leadership Newspaper