Buhari Condemns Herder, Farmer Killings In Benue





President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration have condemned the recent attacks in Benue State.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehi, on Saturday, President Buhari said it is unacceptable for lives to be taken by herdsmen and farmers alike.

According to him, no one should attack anyone because of their way of life, saying neither should anyone take revenge on others for injustice done to them, adding that both should be held accountable for their actions and justice delivered.

He said, “it is equally unacceptable for the lives of those merely practising their duties as police officers and government officials to also be lost. Government will hold those that took those lives to account.

“There are many times when President Buhari and Governor Ortom of Benue State have disagreed politically. But, today, the President puts all these aside, to reach out to the Governor to express the heartfelt condolences of the nation for what has occurred in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper