Ebonyi Police Arrest IPOB/ESN Commanders, Recover Arms 





The Ebonyi State Command, on Sunday, said its operatives have arrested one Nnamdi Ngwuta Obaji a.k.a State Commander No. 3 and another member of the outlawed group, Felix Ogudu, in the State

In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Chris Anyanwu, he said that armed with credible intelligence, a combined team of the Police, Department of Security Service (DSS) and the Military stormed three camps of the outlawed IPOB/ESN, including a new one under active construction located in a thick forest close to Opeke River, in Omege village of Agba Community in

of Ishielu LGA.

SP Anyanwu said that the operation was prompted by pieces of reliable evidence, elicited from interrogation of th two IPOB operatives.

He said that on the process of cordoning off the Camps, the combined teams were ambushed by the criminal elements with sporadic shooting in their direction, adding that the team responded and engaged them in same manner and the superior firepower of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper