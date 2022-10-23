Federal Govt To Unveil National Dig Once Policy By December





Nigeria’s minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Pantami, has disclosed that Nigeria is finalising its proposed National Dig Once Policy, hinting that, there is a plan to unveil the policy before the end of 2022.

The Dig Once Policy seeks to promote installation of ready-made buried fibre conduit for seamless fibre deployment in the country. Some of the objectives of the policy are: provisioning of shared infrastructure for existing internet service providers and entrants; promotion of installation of ready-made buried fibre conduit for broadband deployment; and reduction of the barriers to entry for Internet Service Providers.

Pantami, at the just concluded fourth edition of Policy Implementation Assisted Forum (PIAFo) on Dig Once Policy and Fibre Strategy in Nigeria with the theme: ‘Laying the Foundation for Ubiquitous Broadband for Nigeria’s Economic Breakthrough,’ stated that, the policy will facilitate seamless deployment of fibre optic as a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper