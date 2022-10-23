Floods: Health Officials Scramble To Prevent Disease Outbreak





Federal and state officials in communities displaced by the recent flooding across many states are scrambling to provide safe drinking water to residents of the affected areas.

In a number of states, corpses have been washed up by the flood water, raising fears of water contamination and outbreak of waterborne diseases.

The Delta State government has taken proactive steps in mitigating the sufferings of the people directly affected by the ravaging flood, deploying various solution-based intervention strategies like sensitising the people to move to higher grounds.

Secretary to the state government, (SSG), Chief Patrick Ukah, who is also the 2022 Flood Disaster Management Committee chairman, said the committee is collaborating with the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and other state intervention agencies for effective and efficient management of the disaster as it relates to the welfare of victims of the disaster.

According to him, the committee has set up seven internally…





Source: Leadership Newspaper