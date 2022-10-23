Stop Oil Theft





The issue of illegal lifting of Nigeria’s crude oil, commonly referred to as oil theft, is a disturbing phenomenon even if it is not exactly a recent development. It has been going on with the domination of the industry by the eight oil majors, all of them multi-nationals, in cahoots with their local agents.

Those oil majors who controlled activities in the sector frustrated every effort to get them to install metering devices at the pump heads that would have made it possible for there to be adequate and accurate record of the volume drilled and exported.

But the matter became an economic crisis with the penetration of militants in the Niger Delta into the racket and the deployment of security personnel to, ostensibly, check the economic drain the practice has become. For instance, between 2009 and 2019, the Nigeria Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (NEITI) reported that the country lost $41.9 billion to crude oil thieves.

Similarly, the country was reported to have…





