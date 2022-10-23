Youths Allege Fresh Plot To Remove INEC Chairman





A group of ethnic youth leaders in the country has alleged that some senators are plotting to ensure removal of the chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The group, under the aegis of Nigerian Ethnic Youths Leaders Council (NEYLC), has, however, warned against the move.

Media reports lately have been suggesting that some politicians were moving against Yakubu over INEC’s insistence on using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in next year’s general elections.

As part of the plan, the politicians were said to be planning to instigate the National Assembly to pass a vote of no confidence which could lead to Yakubu’s suspension or removal.

According to the 1999 Constitution, as amended, the president can only remove the INEC chairman on the strength of a recommendation by the senate.

The president will have to rely on the nod of two-thirds of members of the senate, the nation’s highest law-making body to discipline the INEC…





Source: Leadership Newspaper