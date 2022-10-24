As PDP Kicks Over Kwara Gov’s Town Hall Meetings





In this piece, ABDULLAHI OLESIN, reports the controversy and endorsements that have greeted the town hall meetings held in some parts of Kwara by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration in the state ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has commenced subtle but strategic campaign ahead of the 2023 general elections. He has been holding town hall meetings in towns and villages in the state.

AbdulRazaq, the APC leader in the state, doubles as the gubernatorial candidate of the party for next year’s general elections.

The town hall meetings which had been held in two communities; Offa and Oro; both in Kwara South, proved effective as stakeholders, including the traditional rulers, community leaders, labour leaders; and religious leaders have agreed AbdulRazaq deserves a second term going by his record of achievements in the last three and a half years.

But, the major opposition party in the state, the Peoples…





Source: Leadership Newspaper