EFCC Secures Final Forfeiture Of Ex-Minister Diezani’s Abuja Homes, Cars  





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the final forfeiture of two Abuja properties and two luxury cars belonging to a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, to the Federal Government after Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon of the Federal High Court, Abuja gave the order on Monday, October 24, 2022.

The two properties are located at Plot 1854 Mohammed Mahashir Street, and No. 6, Aso Drive, in the highbrow Asokoro and Maitama Districts of Abuja, and are valued at $2,674,418USD and N380,000,000 respectively.

The luxury cars are a black BMW saloon with Chassis No B8CV54V66629 and registered number, RBC155 DH and a black Jaguar saloon car with Chassis No SAJAA.20 GRDMv43376, valued at N36,000,000

The judge gave the order forfeiting the assets to the federal government of Nigeria while ruling on the application by the EFCC in Suit No: 1122/2021 and Suit No 1123/2021, asking for the final forfeiture of the assets.

The EFCC had on November…





Source: Leadership Newspaper