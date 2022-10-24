El-Rufai Presents Budget Of Continuous Growth and Development





Governor Nasir El-Rufai has presented the 2023 draft budget to Kaduna State House of Assembly and the estimates conformed with his administration’s 60: 40 ratio of capital to recurrent expenditure.

The 2023 Appropriation Bill has a total size of N370.33bn Budget, which is a 21.82%increase from the 2022 revised appropriation of N303.99bn and it is the 8th and final budget of the El-Rufai administration whose tenure ends in May 2023.

Giving a breakdown of the draft budget, the governor said that ‘’the sum of N242.21bn is proposed as capital expenditure, and N127.7bn as recurrent expenses in the 2023 estimates.’’

“The capital to recurrent ratio of 65.5% to 34.48% reflects our consistent commitment to investment over consumption,’’ El-Rufai pointed out.

The governor further said that the 2023 estimates maintain focus on human capital development, adding that ‘’our proposal allocates 45.34% of the budget to Education and Health.’’

According to him, the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper