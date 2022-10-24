Experts Urge Nigerians To Embrace Reading Culture





Stakeholders in the business sector have identified poor reading culture as one of the reasons that hinder the development of a country.

They spoke at the launch of two books authored by the managing partner/CEO at Osagbobu Bright Co (Chartered Accountant) Ifeanyi Bright Osagbobu held in Abuja.

The executive director of Management & Tax Consultants Ltd, Abdullahi Suleiman, said developed countries thrive through knowledge-based economies as a result of their advancement in reading, which is a problem to many Nigerians.

He said that it was unfortunate that the advent of mobile phones has taken away the reading culture in the lives of many people but reading still remains the best. Adding that the much you read and the much you acquire knowledge and the more you behave properly.

“Generally, there is a decline in book reading culture amongst Nigerians today and one of the major reasons for this is the advent of mobile devices which takes away the focus of many. No doubt, mobile…





Source: Leadership Newspaper